Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 112,507 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

