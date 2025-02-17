Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 110,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,764,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

