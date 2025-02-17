Keystone Financial Services Invests $988,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,541,000. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $35.95 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

