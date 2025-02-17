Monument Capital Management Buys 70 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $391.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.91 and its 200 day moving average is $413.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $239.80 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.