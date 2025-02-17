Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

