Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,855,000. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.83 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.