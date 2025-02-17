iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,533,000 after buying an additional 851,884 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after acquiring an additional 709,409 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after acquiring an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

