Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $989,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

