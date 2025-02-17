J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

