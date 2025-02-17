J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

