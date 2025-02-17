J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,741 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBCG. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,758,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 263,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 214,597 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

BATS FBCG opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.