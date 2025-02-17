J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,143 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

