J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,572 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5,834.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $46.39 on Monday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.