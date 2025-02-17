Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

