New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,840 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 252,635 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,833.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 215,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

