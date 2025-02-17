New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $318.36 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

