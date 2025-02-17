Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$119.00.
PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
