Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$274.90

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$292.90.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total value of C$120,028.50. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $3,957,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$288.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$263.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$260.77. The firm has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$216.62 and a 12 month high of C$294.35.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

