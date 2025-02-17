J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

