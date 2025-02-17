Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Powell Industries worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $213.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.56. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 36.66%. Analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

