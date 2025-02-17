Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 97,819 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.58% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 99.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.31. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

