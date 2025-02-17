Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 934 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.28 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

