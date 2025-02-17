Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $619,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

