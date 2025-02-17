Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,398,000 after purchasing an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after purchasing an additional 833,291 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 195,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

