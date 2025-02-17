Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.