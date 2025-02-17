Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $61,210,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Celestica by 38.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 1,697.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its position in Celestica by 53.8% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $6,707,073.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 91,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $11,187,397.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,091.28. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Celestica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLS opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

