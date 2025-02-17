The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $162.78 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

