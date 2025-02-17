Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $985.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200-day moving average of $972.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.46, for a total transaction of $419,340.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,828.12. This represents a 23.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $23,401,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.