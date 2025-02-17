Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 474,119 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 695,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 545,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

UITB opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.