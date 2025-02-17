Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 3,260 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.90% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FCOR opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

