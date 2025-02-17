Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $691,000 Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $243.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

