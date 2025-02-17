Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.00 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

