KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,825,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

