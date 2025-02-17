Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $527.47 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $482.72 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.