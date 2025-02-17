Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – February 15th

Alibaba Group, SoundHound AI, Coca-Cola, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, and McDonald’s are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry, such as fast food chains, casual dining establishments, and fine dining restaurants. Investors buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, with the performance of these companies being influenced by factors such as consumer spending trends, food costs, and competitive landscape within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,592,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,466,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,385,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $35.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,044.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,793. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,919.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,499.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

MCD stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Featured Articles