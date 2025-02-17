Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,520 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 777,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

