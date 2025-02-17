Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

AMD opened at $113.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

