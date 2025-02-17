DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,796 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

