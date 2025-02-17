Comparing TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) & Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TruBridge and Synchronoss Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million 1.24 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -6.89 Synchronoss Technologies $170.79 million 0.66 -$54.53 million ($3.88) -2.68

TruBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Synchronoss Technologies. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchronoss Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78% Synchronoss Technologies -20.00% -10.99% -1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TruBridge and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50 Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

TruBridge presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 48.53%. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than TruBridge.

Volatility and Risk

TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruBridge beats Synchronoss Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

