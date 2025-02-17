Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

