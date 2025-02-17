Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.18 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.