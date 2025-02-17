Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 204 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.79 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.