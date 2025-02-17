Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

