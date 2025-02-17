L.M. Kohn & Company Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

