L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

