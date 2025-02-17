Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

