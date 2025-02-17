James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX opened at $24.00 on Monday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.