L.M. Kohn & Company Buys New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,006,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RH opened at $382.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.95. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.