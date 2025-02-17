Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,518.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,101,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

