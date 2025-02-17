Allworth Financial LP Acquires 77,539 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,539 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $75.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

